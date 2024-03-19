Company News for Mar 19, 2024

Boeing's ( BA ) shares fell 1.5% after news of a federal grand jury subpoena related to the midair door plug incident on an Alaska Air Group, Inc. ( ALK ) flight on Jan 5.



Logitech International S.A. ( LOGI ) shares tumbled 6.9% following the announcement that its chief financial officer, Charles Boynton, will be stepping down after just over a year in the role.



Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. ( CSCO ) rose 0.7% upon completion of its $28 billion acquisition of cybersecurity firm Splunk Inc.



Alphabet ( GOOGL ) gained 4.6% amid discussions regarding the potential licensing of its generative AI technology to Apple Inc. ( AAPL ).





4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Boeing Company (BA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Apple Inc. (AAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.