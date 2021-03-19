Company News for Mar 19, 2021
- Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. CSIQ rose 3.5% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings of 11 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 55 cents.
- Signet Jewelers Limited’s SIG shares rose 3.4% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings of $4.15 per share surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.59.
- Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. GIII rose 3.4% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings of 47 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 23 cents.
- Accenture plc ACN shares rose nearly 1% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of $2.03 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.90.
