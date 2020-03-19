Company News for Mar 19, 2020

Shares of The Boeing Co. BA plummeted 17.9% following concerns about the fall in air travel demand due to coronavirus outbreak.

Shares of ConocoPhillips COP plunged 13.6% after the company announced that it will reduce capital spending by 10% in 2020 and slow share buybacks.

The Home Depot Inc.'s HD shares tumbled 10.4% after the company decided to close its outlays at 6 PM temporarily owing to coronavirus outbreak.

Shares of Marriott International Inc. MAR tanked 15.2% after the company decided to close several casinos which will affect its revenues.

