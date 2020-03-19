Markets

Company News for Mar 19, 2020

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published
  • Shares of The Boeing Co. BA plummeted 17.9% following concerns about the fall in air travel demand due to coronavirus outbreak.
  • Shares of ConocoPhillips COP plunged 13.6% after the company announced that it will reduce capital spending by 10% in 2020 and slow share buybacks.
  • The Home Depot Inc.'s HD shares tumbled 10.4% after the company decided to close its outlays at 6 PM temporarily owing to coronavirus outbreak.
  • Shares of Marriott International Inc. MAR tanked 15.2% after the company decided to close several casinos which will affect its revenues.

Click to get this free report

Marriott International, Inc. (MAR): Free Stock Analysis Report

The Home Depot, Inc. (HD): Free Stock Analysis Report

The Boeing Company (BA): Free Stock Analysis Report

ConocoPhillips (COP): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Zacks

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular