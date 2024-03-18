Company News for Mar 18, 2024

Geron Corporation's GERN shares jumped 92% after an FDA advisory panel voted in favor of its blood disorder treatment, imetelstat.

Shares of Apple Inc. AAPL fell 0.2% as the company announced a $500 million settlement over allegations that CEO Tim Cook misled investors regarding iPhone demand in China in 2019.

Jabil Inc. JBL shares plummeted 16.5% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2024 revenues of $6.77 billion, missing the consensus estimate by 2.03%.

Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER shares declined 2% after announcing plans to halt operations in Minneapolis on May 1 due to the city council passing a new minimum wage law for ride-share drivers.

