Company News for Mar 18, 2022

Dollar General Corp.’s DG shares surged 4.5% after the company posted fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $2.57, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.56.

Signet Jewelers Ltd.‘s SIG shares jumped 7% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $5.01, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.91.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma Inc. WSM climbed 5.4% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $5.42, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.78.

Shares of Lennar Corp. LEN rose 0.9% after posting first-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $2.70, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.60.

