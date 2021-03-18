Company News for Mar 18, 2021
- Shares of Lands' End, Inc. LE jumped 9.7% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings of 60 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 56 cents.
- Semtech Corporation’s SMTC shares rose 1.1% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings of 12 cents per share surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 9 cents.
- Shares of Crawford United Corporation CRAWA rose 1.2% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings of 63 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 45 cents.
- Celcuity Inc.’s CELC shares jumped 9.7% after the company announced a breast cancer clinical trial collaboration with MD Anderson, Novartis and Puma Biotechnology to study a new drug regimen.
