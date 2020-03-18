Company News for Mar 18, 2020

Shares of Pfizer Inc.'s PFE surged 6.6% after signing a deal with BioNTech SE BNTX for developing a potential coronavirus vaccine.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. REGN rallied 11.3% after the company declared identification of antibodies that could potentially treat COVID-19.

Dunkin' Brands Group Inc.'s DNKN shares tumbled 6.7% after it hinted to restricted service to drive-through, carryout and delivery as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. TMO climbed 6.1% after shipping the first batch of coronavirus tests and the company's decision to produce 5 million tests a week by April.

