Company News for Mar 17, 2023

Adobe Inc.’s ( ADBE ) shares climbed 5.9% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $3.80, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.66.

Franco-Nevada Corp.’s ( FNV ) shares rose 0.9% after the company posted fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $0.86, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.85.

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. ( ZTO ) jumped 7.9% after reporting fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $0.37, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.35.

Shares of UiPath Inc. ( PATH ) soared 17.6% after posting fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $0.15, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.07.

