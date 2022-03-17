Company News for Mar 17, 2022

Jabil Inc.’s JBL shares jumped 9.7% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.68, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.46.

SentinelOne Inc.’s S shares soared 13.5% after the company posted fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted loss per share of $0.17, narrower-than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $0.18.

Shares of Smartsheet Inc. SMAR gained 2.7% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted loss per share of $0.12, narrower-than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $0.15.

Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. ARCO rose 1.9% after posting fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.22, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.06.

