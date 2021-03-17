Company News for Mar 17, 2021
- Shares of Jabil Inc. JBL rose 3.3% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings of $1.27 per share surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 95 cents.
- CNFinance Holdings Limited’s CNF shares jumped 7.1% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings of 25 cents per share surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 12 cents.
- Shares of OptimizeRx Corporation OPRX jumped 15.1% after the company announced 19 new enterprise-level deals for 2021.
- Moderna, Inc.’s MRNA shares rose 8.6% after the company announced that the first participants of its Phase 2/3 Study of COVID-19 vaccine candidate in the pediatric population have been dosed.
