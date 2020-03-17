Markets

Company News for Mar 17, 2020

  • BioNTech SE’s BNTX shares rallied 29.3% after the company said that it intends to initiate clinical testing of a coronavirus vaccine.
  • Shares Moderna Inc. MRNA jumped 24.4% after the company started coronavirus vaccine clinical trial.
  • United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s UAL shares plunged 14.8% following news that the company is in talks with administration officials about a possible government support.
  • Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. AAL tumbled 11.3% following news that it is planning to suspend flights to Asia, Australia, Europe, New Zealand and South America.

