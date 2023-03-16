Company News for Mar 16, 2023

SentinelOne Inc.’s S shares jumped 7.4% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted loss per share of $0.13, lower-than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $0.16

Smartsheet Inc.’s SMAR shares soared 17.8% after the company posted fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $0.07, in contrast to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $0.01.

Shares of Sportradar Group AG SRAD plunged 10.7% after reporting fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted loss per share of $0.11, against the Zacks Consensus Estimate of an earnings per share of $0.03.

Shares of GDS Holdings Ltd. GDS advanced 2.3% after posting fourth-quarter 2022 loss per share of $0.16, narrower-than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $0.35.

