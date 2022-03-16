Stocks

Company News for Mar 16, 2022

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published
  • GitLab Inc.’s GTLB shares jumped 7.8% after posting fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted loss per share of $0.16, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $0.25.    
  • DLocal Ltd.’s DLO shares soared 10.9% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.08, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.07.  
  • Shares of Janus International Group Inc. JBI climbed 6.6% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.14, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.07.
  • Shares of Dole plc DOLE surged 5.6% the company posted fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.14, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.06.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Click to get this free report

Dole PLC (DOLE): Free Stock Analysis Report

DLocal Limited (DLO): Free Stock Analysis Report

Janus International Group, Inc. (JBI): Free Stock Analysis Report

GitLab Inc. (GTLB): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DOLE DLO JBI GTLB

Other Topics

Investing

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Zacks

Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

Learn More

Explore Stocks

Explore

Most Popular