Company News for Mar 16, 2022

GitLab Inc.’s GTLB shares jumped 7.8% after posting fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted loss per share of $0.16, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $0.25.

DLocal Ltd.’s DLO shares soared 10.9% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.08, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.07.

Shares of Janus International Group Inc. JBI climbed 6.6% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.14, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.07.

Shares of Dole plc DOLE surged 5.6% the company posted fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.14, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.06.

