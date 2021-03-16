Company News for Mar 16, 2021
- Shares of Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. RUBY surged 84.4% after the company reported initial clinical data from its ongoing Phase 1/2 trial of RTX-240 in patients with advanced solid tumors.
- Shaw Communications Inc.’s SJR jumped 41.4% after the company announced that it would be acquired by Rogers Communications in a deal worth around $20 billion.
- Shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. GNMK jumped 29.6% after Roche Holding AG announced plans to acquire the company for $24.05 per share in cash, or about $1.8 billion.
- RumbleON, Inc.’s RMBL shares rose 47.7% after the company announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire RideNow at $575.4 million.
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR): Free Stock Analysis Report
GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (GNMK): Free Stock Analysis Report
RumbleON, Inc. (RMBL): Free Stock Analysis Report
Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (RUBY): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.