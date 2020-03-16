Markets

Company News for Mar 16, 2020

  • Shares of The Buckle, Inc. BKE rose 4.3% after the company reported fourth quarter earnings of 96 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 88 cents
  • Shares of Oracle Corporation ORCL jumped 47.9% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings of 97 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.04%
  • Shares of Tilly's, Inc. TLYS soared 17.5% after the company reported fourth quarter earnings of 21 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 20 cents
  • Shares of TransEnterix, Inc. TRXC rose 8.4% after the company announced that it has received FDA clearance for first machine vision system in robotic surgery

