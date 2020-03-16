Company News for Mar 16, 2020

Shares of The Buckle, Inc. BKE rose 4.3% after the company reported fourth quarter earnings of 96 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 88 cents

Shares of Oracle Corporation ORCL jumped 47.9% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings of 97 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.04%

Shares of Tilly's, Inc. TLYS soared 17.5% after the company reported fourth quarter earnings of 21 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 20 cents

Shares of TransEnterix, Inc. TRXC rose 8.4% after the company announced that it has received FDA clearance for first machine vision system in robotic surgery

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.