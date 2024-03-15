Company News for Mar 15, 2024

Shares of NVIDIA Corporation NVDA fell 3.2% on the continued semiconductor slump.

Shares of Tesla, Inc. TSLA declined 4.1% in the sell-off session, continuing the company’s woes in 2024.

Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM rose 1.8% on energy, becoming the biggest winning sector of the day.

Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD increased 5.2% after it announced that its assets under custody rose 16% in February.a

