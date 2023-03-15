Company News for Mar 15, 2023

Meta Platforms Inc.’s META shares jumped 7.3% after the company decided to retrench 10,000 manpower.

Bunge Ltd.’s BG shares soared 14.5% following news that the company will enter the S&P 500 Index replacing Signature Bank SBNY

Shares of Pfizer Inc. PFE rose 0.1% following FDA’s approval of the company’s COVID-19 booster for Omicron version as furth shot for kids under 5 years.

Shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc. UAL tumbled 5.4% after the company said it will incur a loss between $0.60 to $1 per share in first-quarter 2023.

