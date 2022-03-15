Company News for Mar 15, 2022

Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s BLDP shares plummeted 7.9% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted loss per share of $0.15, worse than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $0.08.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.’s GOL shares tumbled 3.1% after the company posted fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted loss per share of $0.62, higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $0.41.

Shares of Verve Therapeutics Inc. VERV plunged 9.5% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted loss per share of $0.65, above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $0.54.

Shares of Pfizer Inc. PFE surged 3.9% after its CEO said that the company is likely to get regulatory approval of its COVID-19 vaccine for children under five years of age in May.

