Company News for Mar 15, 2021
- Shares of Century Casinos, Inc. CNTY jumped 9.4% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings of 22 cents per share surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 3 cents.
- Drive Shack Inc.’s DS shares surged 18.1% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings of 13 cents per share beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 18 cents.
- Shares of Ebang International Holdings Inc. EBON jumped 35.2% after the company announced that it plans to commence beta testing of its crypto exchange by invite only on Mar 15.
- Novavax, Inc.’s NVAX shares surged 8.1% after the company reported that its COVID-19 vaccine, NVX-CoV2373, produced 96.4% effective results in Phase 3 trials against mild, moderate and severe disease caused by the original COVID-19 strain.
