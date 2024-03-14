News & Insights

Company News for Mar 14, 2024

March 14, 2024

  • Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation MPC rose 4.2% on energy becoming the biggest winning sector of the day.
  • Shares of The Boeing Company BA declined a further 1% on the ongoing 737 investigations.
  • Shares of McDonald's Corporation MCD sank 3.9% after its CFO said that the company’s international sales could fall sequentially in the current quarter.
  • Shares of Intel Corporation INTC fell 4.4% on reports that the Pentagon had withdrawn itself from a plan of a $2.5 billion chip grant to the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

