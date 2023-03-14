Company News for Mar 14, 2023

Seagen Inc.’s SGEN shares jumped 14.5% after pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc. PFE decided to acquire the company for a consideration of around $43 billion.

Insulet Corp.’s PODD shares climbed 8.2% following news that the company will enter the S&P 500 Index replacing from Mar 14 replacing SVB Financial Group SIVB

Shares of Illumina, Inc. ILMN soared 17% after The Wall Street Journal reported that billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn preparing a proxy battle to take control of the company.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. PNC tumbled 5.2% after the company decided not to bid for the collapsed Silicon Valley Bank.

