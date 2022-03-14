Company News for Mar 14, 2022

The Buckle Inc.’s BKE shares rose 1.3% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.69, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.48.

Oracle Corp.’s ORCL shares gained 1.5% after the company posted third-quarter fiscal 2022 revenues of $10.5 billion, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.02%.

Shares of DocuSign Inc. DOCU plunged 20.1% after providing disappointing financial guidance for fiscal 2023.

Shares of Rivian Automotive Inc. RIVN tumbled 7.6% after posting fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted loss per share of $2.43, worse than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.58 per share.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?

Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.