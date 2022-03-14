Company News for Mar 14, 2022
- The Buckle Inc.’s BKE shares rose 1.3% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.69, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.48.
- Oracle Corp.’s ORCL shares gained 1.5% after the company posted third-quarter fiscal 2022 revenues of $10.5 billion, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.02%.
- Shares of DocuSign Inc. DOCU plunged 20.1% after providing disappointing financial guidance for fiscal 2023.
- Shares of Rivian Automotive Inc. RIVN tumbled 7.6% after posting fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted loss per share of $2.43, worse than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.58 per share.
