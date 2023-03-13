Company News for Mar 13, 2023

The Gap Inc.’s GPS shares tumbled 6.1% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted loss per share of $0.75, wider-than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.59.

Ulta Beauty Inc.’s ULTA shares rose 0.2% after the company posted fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $6.68, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.69.

Shares of Vail Resorts Inc. MTN tanked 3.3% after reporting second-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $5.16, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.19.

Shares of Methode Electronics Inc. MEI fell 1.7% after posting third-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $0.54, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.68.

