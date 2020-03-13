Company News for Mar 13, 2020
- Shares of Predictive Oncology Inc. POAI surged 9.1% after the company announced launch of new AI platform for vaccine and drug development which targets coronavirus, SARS and MERS.
- Shares of Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. APT gained 10% after the company reported it has booked orders worth $22.6 million for its N-95 mask from Jan 27-Mar 11.
- Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. AQST lost 34.7% after the company reported Q4 earnings loss of $0.48 per share against the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.45.
- Shares of Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. TACO declined 18.8% after the company reported revenues of $157.10 million for Q4 2019, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.14%.
