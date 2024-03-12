Company News for Mar 12, 2024

Shares of Legend Biotech Corporation LEGN rose 3.1% after reporting a fourth-quarter 2023 loss of 40 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate loss of 70 cents.

Shares of The Boeing Company BA declined 3% amid the ongoing Alaska Air Group, Inc. ALK 737 MAX 9 mid-air emergency investigations.

Shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. FTRE fell 1.1% after reporting fourth-quarter 2023 earnings of 19 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate loss of 23 cents.

Shares of Broadcom Inc. AVGO slid 1.2% on the semiconductor slump.

