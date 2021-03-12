Company News for Mar 12, 2021
- Shares of Revlon, Inc. REV jumped 9.8% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings of 61 cents per share surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 14 cents.
- JD.com, Inc.’s JD shares rose 0.8% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings of 23 cents per share beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 22 cents.
- Shares of BGSF, Inc. BGSF rose 2.5% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings of 21 cents per share beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 16 cents.
- XPEL, Inc.’s XPEL shares surged 15.8% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings of 22 cents per share surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 17 cents.
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Revlon, Inc. (REV): Free Stock Analysis Report
JD.com, Inc. (JD): Get Free Report
BGSF, Inc. (BGSF): Free Stock Analysis Report
XPEL, Inc. (XPEL): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.