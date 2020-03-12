Markets

Company News for Mar 12, 2020

  • Shares of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC TLSA surged 92.7% after the company announced plans to accelerate the development of a potential treatment for certain coronavirus patients.
  • Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. VIR gained 12.9% after the company announced research collaboration with The National Institutes of Health Vaccine Research Center on antibodies against coronaviruses.
  • Shares of Turtle Beach Corporation HEAR rose 4.2% after the company reported Q4 2019 earnings of $0.83 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.74.
  • Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. CDMO declined 24.7% after the company reported fiscal Q3 2020 loss of $0.06 per share against the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.03.

