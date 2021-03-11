Company News for Mar 11, 2021
- Campbell Soup Co.'s CPB shares rose 2% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.84, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.83.
- United Natural Foods Inc.'s UNFI shares soared 18.2% after reporting second-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.25, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.97.
- Shares of H&R Block Inc. HRB surged 4.3% after the company posted third-quarter fiscal 2021 revenues of $308.2 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 35%.
- Shares of ABM Industries Inc. ABM jumped 7.2% after posting first-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.01, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.61.
