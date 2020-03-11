Company News for Mar 11, 2020

Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. AVID surged 21.5% after the company posted Q4 revenues of $116.31 million, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.5%.

Shares of GP Strategies Corporation GPX gained 4.6% after the company reported revenues of $155.40 million in Q4 2019, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.1%.

Shares of Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. YTEN rose 12.8% after the agricultural bioscience company achieved key milestones in an early development program in corn for the evaluation of novel seed yield traits.

Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. SFIX declined 25.2% after the company reported net revenues of $451.8 million in Q2 fiscal 2020, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $453 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.