Company News for Mar 10, 2023

Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. FCEL gained 1.8% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 loss of $0.05 per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.07 per share.

Methode Electronics, Inc.’s MEI shares plummeted 8.2% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $0.54 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.68 per share.

Shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. KRO tumbled 13.6% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2022 loss of $0.18 per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.02 per share.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc.’s NAPA jumped 4.8% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $0.18 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.17 per share.

