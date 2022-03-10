Company News for Mar 10, 2022

Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. THO jumped 3.1% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $4.79 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.40 per share.

Campbell Soup Company’s CPB shares gained 0.8% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $0.69 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.68 per share.

Shares of Korn Ferry KFY gained 3.6% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $1.59 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.48 per share.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s ZIM shares surged 6.3% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of $14.17 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.65 per share.

