Company News for Mar 10, 2021
- Thor Industries Inc.'s THO shares rose 1.8% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $2.38, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.60.
- Cantel Medical Corp. CMD shares surged 4% after the company posted second-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.79, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.49.
- Shares of Stitch Fix Inc. SFIX plunged 28.2% after reporting second-quarter fiscal 2021 revenues of $504.1 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.5%.
- Shares of Tesla Inc. TSLA soared 19.7% following its impressive car sales data in China.
