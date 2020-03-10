Markets

Company News for Mar 10, 2020

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published
  • Shares of Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. COCP surged 18.6% after the company announced plans to advance its coronavirus program.
  • Shares of Compugen Ltd. CGEN gained 6.9% after the company reported updated clinical data from ongoing COM701 Phase 1 study.
  • Shares of Apple Inc. AAPL declined 7.9% after iPhone shipments in China plunged more than 60% in February.
  • Shares of Nine Energy Service, Inc. NINE declined 37% after the company reported fourth-quarter loss of $0.57 per share against the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.46.

Click to get this free report

Apple Inc. (AAPL): Free Stock Analysis Report

Compugen Ltd. (CGEN): Free Stock Analysis Report

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NINE): Free Stock Analysis Report

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (COCP): Get Free Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Zacks

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular