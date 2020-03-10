Company News for Mar 10, 2020

Shares of Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. COCP surged 18.6% after the company announced plans to advance its coronavirus program.

Shares of Compugen Ltd. CGEN gained 6.9% after the company reported updated clinical data from ongoing COM701 Phase 1 study.

Shares of Apple Inc. AAPL declined 7.9% after iPhone shipments in China plunged more than 60% in February.

Shares of Nine Energy Service, Inc. NINE declined 37% after the company reported fourth-quarter loss of $0.57 per share against the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.46.

