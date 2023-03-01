Company News for Mar 1, 2023

Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. META rose 3.2% after it announced that it was creating a new top-level product group focused on generative AI.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH plunged 10.2% after reporting fourth-quarter 2022 loss per share of $1.04, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.89.

Shares of Target Corporation TGT gained 1% after reporting fourth-quarter 2022 revenues of $31.4 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $30.7 billion.

American Electric Power Company, Inc.’s AEP shares fell 2.3% as utilities became a major drag on the market.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Target Corporation (TGT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.