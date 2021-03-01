Company News for Mar 1, 2021

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. CRON declined 3.2% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 loss of $0.19 wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.06.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s PEG shares declined 3.7% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted operating earnings of $0.65 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.66.

Shares of The E.W. Scripps Company SSP gained 2.6% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings of $1.31 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.46.

Builders FirstSource, Inc.’s BLDR shares jumped 6.5% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings of $1.26 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.92.



