Company News for June 8, 2020
- Shares of Broadcom Inc. AVGO gained 2.7% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $5.14, beating the Zacks Consensus estimate by a penny.
- Shares of RH RH decreased 0.9% after the company posted first-quarter fiscal 2020 revenues of $482.9 million, missing the Zacks Consensus estimate of $487.3 million.
- Science Applications International Corp. SAIC tumbled 2.2% after posting first-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.38, lagging the Zacks Consensus estimate of $1.41.
- Novavax Inc.'s NVAX shares surged 3.7% after the company was awarded a department of defense contract with funding up to $60 million for its potential coronavirus vaccine.
