Company News for June 6, 2022

Shares of Tesla, Inc. TSLA plummeted 9.2% after its CEO Elon Musk asked company executives to “pause all global hiring” and ordered a 10% cut in overall employee headcount.

RH’s RH shares gained 0.9% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $7.78 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.46 per share.

Shares of Okta, Inc. OKTA jumped 5% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 loss of $0.27 per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.34 per share.

The Cooper Companies, Inc.’s COO shares declined 3% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings of $3.24 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.41 per share.

