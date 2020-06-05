Company News for June 5, 2020
- Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. ATSG soared 8.2% after Amazon announced it leased 12 Boeing aircrafts from the company.
- Shares of The Toro Company TTC slide 2.1% after the company reported second-quarter 2020 earnings of $0.92 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.93.
- Shares of LiveXLive Media, Inc. LIVX rose 13% after the company released its new unified smart TV app experience on apple TV, Roku and Samsung TV.
- Shares of iBio, Inc. IBIO gained 8.3% after the company announced that it has initiated a preclinical study for its second coronavirus vaccine program.
