Company News for June 4, 2020
- Shares of Lyft, Inc. LYFT jumped 8.7% after the company reported rides increased 26% in May.
- Shares of Aegon N.V. AEG soared 10.7% after the company reported that it has signed a contract with IBM Services for portfolio administration of 800,000 individual’s life insurance.
- Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated CAKE rose 16.3% after the company announced it has reopened 25% of its restaurants in the U.S.
- Shares of FSD Pharma Inc. HUGE soared more than 100% after the company announced a potential COVID-19 drug and said that the FDA has approved its IND application for studying FSD-201.
