Company News for June 3, 2022

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s HPE shares plunged 5.2% after it gave a grim full-year forecast citing currency headwinds and its exit from Russia.

Shares of Ciena Corporation CIEN dropped 1.3% after reporting second-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings of $0.50 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.54 per share.

SpartanNash Company’s SPTN shares rose 5.5% after reporting first-quarter 2022 earnings of $0.83 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.65 per share.

Shares of Ford Motor Company F surged 2.5% after it said that it will invest $3.7 billion in assembly plants in Michigan, Ohio and Missouri.

