Company News for June 3, 2020

Zacks Equity Research Zacks
  • Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. DCI rose 2.3% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings of 50 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 38 cents.
  • Shares of Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. TENX jumped 13.1% after the company reported results from Phase 2 trial of Levosimendan, which demonstrated a significant reduction in right atrial and pulmonary capillary wedge pressures.
  • Shares of Trevena, Inc. TRVN rose 3% after the company announced a collaboration agreement with Imperial College London to evaluate its TRV027 drug in coronavirus patients.
  • Shares of BioHiTech Global, Inc. BHTG soared 45.5% after the company reported that it has entered into an agreement to distribute Altapure high-level disinfectant technology that can effectively kill the coronavirus.

