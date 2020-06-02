Company News for June 2, 2020
- Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. MYOV jumped 38.2% after the company submitted New Drug Application to the FDA for treatment of women with uterine fibroids.
- Shares of Iterum Therapeutics plc ITRM plunged 59.6% after the company reported topline results for a Phase 3 clinical trial of oral and IV sulopenem in complicated urinary tract infection.
- Shares of Coty Inc. COTY soared 20.9% after the company announced that KKR plans to acquire 60% of Coty's professional and retail hair business for $2.5 billion as a part of strategic transformation.
- Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. OPK rose 6.1% after the company reported that it was authorized by the FDA for a trial evaluating RAYALDEE in coronavirus patients.
