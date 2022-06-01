Company News for June 1, 2022
- Amazon.com, Inc.’s AMZN shares climbed 4.4% in continuation of the five-day winning streak the stock has seen since its shareholders agreed to approve a 20-to-1 stock split.
- Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated QCOM rose 2.5% after its CEO made remarks about the company’s interest in buying a stake in SoftBank Group’s upcoming IPO.
- UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s UNH shares dipped 2% as the Health Sector declined on Tuesday.
- Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. AMC, a movie theater giant, dropped marginally to correct by 0.6%, after rising 10% following the release of TOP GUN during the Memorial Day weekend.
How to Profit from the Hot Electric Vehicle Industry
Global electric car sales in 2021 more than doubled their 2020 numbers. And today, the electric vehicle (EV) technology and very nature of the business is changing quickly. The next push for future technologies is happening now and investors who get in early could see exceptional profits.See Zacks' Top Stocks to Profit from the EV Revolution >>
Click to get this free report
Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN): Free Stock Analysis Report
QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM): Free Stock Analysis Report
UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH): Free Stock Analysis Report
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Stocks Videos
Explore StocksExplore
Most Popular
- Elrond-Based P2E Game Cantina Royale to be Widely Accessible
- 5 Growth Stocks For Your June 2022 Watchlist
- Stock Market Today: Dow Jones, S&P 500 Open In Red; Nio Up After Addition To Morgan Stanley’s Tactical Idea List
- Stock Market Today: Dow Jones, S&P 500 Rise, Wendy’s Stock Gains On Potential Deal