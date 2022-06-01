Company News for June 1, 2022

Amazon.com, Inc.’s AMZN shares climbed 4.4% in continuation of the five-day winning streak the stock has seen since its shareholders agreed to approve a 20-to-1 stock split.

Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated QCOM rose 2.5% after its CEO made remarks about the company’s interest in buying a stake in SoftBank Group’s upcoming IPO.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s UNH shares dipped 2% as the Health Sector declined on Tuesday.

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. AMC , a movie theater giant, dropped marginally to correct by 0.6%, after rising 10% following the release of TOP GUN during the Memorial Day weekend.

