Company News for June 1, 2020

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc ADAP jumped more than 100% after the company announced updated data from its ADP-A2M4 Phase 1 trial at the American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting.

Shares of Big Lots, Inc. BIG rose 5.6% after the company reported first-quarter 2020 earnings of $1.26 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.41.

Shares of Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. YAMHF dropped 7.1% after the company reported first-quarter 2020 earnings of $0.25 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.48.

Shares of Cognex Corporation CGNX plunged nearly 10% after the company announced cost-cutting measures, which includes 8% reduction of its global workforce.

