Markets

Company News for June 1, 2020

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published
  • Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc ADAP jumped more than 100% after the company announced updated data from its ADP-A2M4 Phase 1 trial at the American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting.
  • Shares of Big Lots, Inc. BIG rose 5.6% after the company reported first-quarter 2020 earnings of $1.26 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.41.
  • Shares of Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. YAMHF dropped 7.1% after the company reported first-quarter 2020 earnings of $0.25 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.48.
  • Shares of Cognex Corporation CGNX plunged nearly 10% after the company announced cost-cutting measures, which includes 8% reduction of its global workforce.

Click to get this free report

Big Lots, Inc. (BIG): Free Stock Analysis Report

Cognex Corporation (CGNX): Free Stock Analysis Report

Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC (ADAP): Free Stock Analysis Report

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (YAMHF): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Zacks

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular