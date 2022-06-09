Stocks

Company News for Jun 9, 2022

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published
  • Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. THO gained 1% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $6.32 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.97 per share.
  • Campbell Soup Company’s CPB shares rose 1.5% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $0.70 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.61 per share.
  • Shares of Moderna, Inc. MRNA jumped 2.2% after an improved version of the company’s COVID-19 booster shot showed a faster immune response than the original version that showed against the Omicron variant.
  • Intel Corporation’s INTC shares plummeted 5.3% after the company warned at a press conference that demand for its semiconductors is on the decline.

Profiting from the Metaverse, The 3rd Internet Boom (Free Report):

Get Zacks' special report revealing top profit plays for the internet's next evolution. Early investors still have time to get in near the "ground floor" of this $30 trillion opportunity. You'll discover 5 surprising stocks to help you cash in.

Download the report FREE today >>

Click to get this free report

Intel Corporation (INTC): Free Stock Analysis Report

Thor Industries, Inc. (THO): Free Stock Analysis Report

Campbell Soup Company (CPB): Free Stock Analysis Report

Moderna, Inc. (MRNA): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

INTC THO CPB MRNA

Other Topics

Investing

Latest Stocks Videos

See more videos

Zacks

Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

Learn More

Explore Stocks

Explore

Most Popular