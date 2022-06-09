Company News for Jun 9, 2022

Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. THO gained 1% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $6.32 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.97 per share.

Campbell Soup Company’s CPB shares rose 1.5% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $0.70 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.61 per share.

Shares of Moderna, Inc. MRNA jumped 2.2% after an improved version of the company’s COVID-19 booster shot showed a faster immune response than the original version that showed against the Omicron variant.

Intel Corporation’s INTC shares plummeted 5.3% after the company warned at a press conference that demand for its semiconductors is on the decline.

Profiting from the Metaverse, The 3rd Internet Boom (Free Report):

Get Zacks' special report revealing top profit plays for the internet's next evolution. Early investors still have time to get in near the "ground floor" of this $30 trillion opportunity. You'll discover 5 surprising stocks to help you cash in.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.