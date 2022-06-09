Company News for Jun 9, 2022
- Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. THO gained 1% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $6.32 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.97 per share.
- Campbell Soup Company’s CPB shares rose 1.5% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $0.70 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.61 per share.
- Shares of Moderna, Inc. MRNA jumped 2.2% after an improved version of the company’s COVID-19 booster shot showed a faster immune response than the original version that showed against the Omicron variant.
- Intel Corporation’s INTC shares plummeted 5.3% after the company warned at a press conference that demand for its semiconductors is on the decline.
