Company News for Jun 9, 2021

  • Shares of Momo Inc. MOMO jumped 3.2% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 earnings of 44 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 36 cents.
  • Navistar International Corporation’s NAV shares rose 0.1% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 earnings of 72 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 38 cents.
  • Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. ASO surged nearly 5% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.89 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 96 cents.
  • PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s PDSB shares jumped 18.7% after the company announced interim data from the Phase 2 trial of PDS0101 (Versamune-HPV16) in combination with two investigational immune-modulating agents - bintrafusp alfa and NHS-IL12 for HPV16 positive cancers.

