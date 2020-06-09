Company News for Jun 9, 2020
- Thor Industries Inc.'s THO shares jumped 11.1% after posting third-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.43, beating the Zacks Consensus estimate of a loss of $0.43 per share.
- Shares of Roku Inc. ROKU climbed 8.2% after unveiling a new ad-targeting program designed to help marketers of consumer-packaged goods in streaming TV advertising.
- Shares of Gilead Sciences Inc. GILD rose 0.3% following news that AstraZeneca plc AZN is considering a merger with the company.
- Tesla Inc.'s TSLA shares surged 7.3% following news that it sold 11,095 Shanghai-made Model 3 sedans in China last month.
