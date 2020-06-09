Markets

Company News for Jun 9, 2020

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published
  • Thor Industries Inc.'s THO shares jumped 11.1% after posting third-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.43, beating the Zacks Consensus estimate of a loss of $0.43 per share.
  • Shares of Roku Inc. ROKU climbed 8.2% after unveiling a new ad-targeting program designed to help marketers of consumer-packaged goods in streaming TV advertising.
  • Shares of Gilead Sciences Inc. GILD rose 0.3% following news that AstraZeneca plc AZN is considering a merger with the company.
  • Tesla Inc.'s TSLA shares surged 7.3% following news that it sold 11,095 Shanghai-made Model 3 sedans in China last month.
     

Click to get this free report

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN): Free Stock Analysis Report

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD): Free Stock Analysis Report

Thor Industries, Inc. (THO): Free Stock Analysis Report

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA): Free Stock Analysis Report

Roku, Inc. (ROKU): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Zacks

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular