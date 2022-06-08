Company News for Jun 8, 2022

Shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. PLAY gained 4.9% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $1.35 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.16 per share.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.’s CBRL shares declined 5.8% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2022 revenues of $790.2 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $790.4 million.

Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company SJM jumped 5.7% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $2.23 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.88 per share.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc.’s ASO shares surged 8.8% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $1.73 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.40 per share.

