Company News for Jun 8, 2021
- Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. GIII jumped 10.7% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 earnings of 53 cents per share surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 14 cents.
- U.S. Concrete, Inc.’s USCR shares surged 29.3% after Vulcan announced plans to acquire the company for $74 per share in cash.
- Shares of Liminal BioSciences Inc. LMNL jumped 28.9% after the company reported that the FDA approved its Biologics License Application for Ryplazim.
- Biogen Inc.’s BIIB shares surged 38.3% after the FDA approved its Alzheimer’s disease drug aducanumab.
Click to get this free report
Biogen Inc. (BIIB): Free Stock Analysis Report
GIII Apparel Group, LTD. (GIII): Free Stock Analysis Report
U S Concrete, Inc. (USCR): Free Stock Analysis Report
Liminal BioSciences Inc. (LMNL): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.