Stocks

Company News for Jun 8, 2021

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published
  • Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. GIII jumped 10.7% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 earnings of 53 cents per share surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 14 cents.
  • U.S. Concrete, Inc.’s USCR shares surged 29.3% after Vulcan announced plans to acquire the company for $74 per share in cash.
  • Shares of Liminal BioSciences Inc. LMNL jumped 28.9% after the company reported that the FDA approved its Biologics License Application for Ryplazim.
  • Biogen Inc.’s BIIB shares surged 38.3% after the FDA approved its Alzheimer’s disease drug aducanumab.

Click to get this free report

Biogen Inc. (BIIB): Free Stock Analysis Report

GIII Apparel Group, LTD. (GIII): Free Stock Analysis Report

U S Concrete, Inc. (USCR): Free Stock Analysis Report

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (LMNL): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing

Latest Stocks Videos

    See more videos

    Zacks

    Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

    Learn More

    Explore Stocks

    Explore

    Most Popular