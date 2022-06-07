Company News for Jun 7, 2022

Shares of Science Applications International Corporation SAIC jumped 6.9% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $1.88 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.78 per share.

Eli Lilly and Company’s LLY shares gained 0.6% after the company announced that the results of its studies involving diabetes drugs Jardiance and Trulicity were successful.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. SEDG gained 2.9% on reports that the White House is planning to announce a 24-month exemption from solar panel tariffs in a bid to boost solar panel production in the United States.

Spirit Airlines, Inc.’s SAVE shares soared 7% after JetBlue Airways Corporation JBLU said that it will increase its breakup fee for its buyout deal to $350 million and part payment of that in dividends if the deal is achieved, increasing its value to $31.50 per share.

